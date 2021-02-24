Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 5.3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.45. 1,314,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 596% from the average session volume of 188,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $542.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of -0.21.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,030 shares of company stock worth $1,035,750. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

