BidiPass (BDP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $961.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $301,287.72 and approximately $961.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.69 or 0.00722678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003689 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

