Big River Industries Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BRI)

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Big River Industries alerts:

In other news, insider James (Jim) Bindon 222,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st.

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers builders hardware products, including nails, brackets, fixings, builders plastic products and adhesives, saw blades, hardwood pegs, silicone products, and door handles and locks, as well as formwork accessories and reinforcing products; building products, pine framing, fiber cement, hardwood for structural and decorative purposes, plywood, sheet materials, particle board flooring, landscaping and fencing supplies, doors, door furniture, and external timber cladding products; LVL, I-beams, and laminated beams; timber flooring, decking, and molding products; and formwork, insulation, and other products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Big River Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big River Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.