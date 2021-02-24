Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Shares Gap Up to $43.61

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.61, but opened at $51.99. Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 621 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

