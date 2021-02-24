Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,094.50

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.50 ($14.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,176 ($15.36). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($15.22), with a volume of 220,652 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 31,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,133 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £358,209.28 ($468,002.72).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

