Bigbom (BBO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,992.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 93.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 125.1% against the US dollar. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bigbom has a market cap of $487,628.82 and $36,992.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bigbom

Bigbom is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars.

