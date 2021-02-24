BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.47 Million

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report sales of $39.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.78 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $174.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.06 million to $183.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.35 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $225.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Shares of BIGC opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BigCommerce by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

