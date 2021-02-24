BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $72.00. The company traded as high as $70.83 and last traded at $67.66. 4,747,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 3,003,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

