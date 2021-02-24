BigCommerce’s (BIGC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIGC. William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.