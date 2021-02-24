BIKI (BIKI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. BIKI has a market cap of $15.15 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One BIKI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

