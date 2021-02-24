Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $262.94 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $262.94 or 0.00516981 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $40.63 billion and $7.36 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00067973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00081993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.64 or 0.00492805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00028631 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

