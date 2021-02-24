Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $5.11 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00038974 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,257,903,861 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

