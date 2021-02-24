Bingo Industries Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:BIN)

Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.07.

In other news, insider Daniel Tartak 106,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th.

Bingo Industries Company Profile

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

