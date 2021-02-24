BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading Up 8.6%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares were up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $54.03. Approximately 232,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 226,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BCAB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000.
About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
