BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading Up 8.6%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares were up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $54.03. Approximately 232,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 226,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCAB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63.

In related news, Director Guy Levy bought 1,388,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

