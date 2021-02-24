BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 6.5% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.81. 4,803,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 7,346,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 3.03.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

