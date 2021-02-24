Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Down 9%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s share price dropped 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 624,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 93,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1039 dividend. This is a positive change from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.