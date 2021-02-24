Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Biogen by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $279.08 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

