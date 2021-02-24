Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 6% Higher

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $85.75. 650,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 593,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

