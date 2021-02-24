BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 9,342,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,447,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
BIOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
