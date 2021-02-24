BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 9,342,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,447,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

BIOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $306,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

