BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,215,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,966,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a market cap of $136.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.
About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.