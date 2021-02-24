BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,215,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,966,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $136.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

