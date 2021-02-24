Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $1.88. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 82,823 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

