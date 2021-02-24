Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 9.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 24,405,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 95,789,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

