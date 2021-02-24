Biotron (BTRN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $98.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Biotron coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Biotron has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Biotron has a market cap of $65,095.31 and $98.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.19 or 0.00771635 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.78 or 0.04716063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. Biotron’s official website is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Buying and Selling Biotron

