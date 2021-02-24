Birdchain Market Cap Reaches $275,225.79 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $275,225.79 and $625.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.63 or 0.00752998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00060725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,194,754 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

