Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 2,180,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,038,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bit Digital by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.