BitBall (BTB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $996,347.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.19 million and $996,347.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,521.96 or 0.99823171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00141104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003747 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.