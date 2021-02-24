Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $249,433.91 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,741.96 or 1.00105056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00040750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.14 or 0.00485285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.44 or 0.00884374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00289815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00139681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,855,897 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

