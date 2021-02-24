Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $15.09 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.09 or 0.00029742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $280.29 million and $7.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $537.45 or 0.01059198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00390469 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003959 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

