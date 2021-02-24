Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 24.7% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $539.21 or 0.01075180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.06 billion and $5.73 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,150.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.01 or 0.00394830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003759 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,663,544 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

