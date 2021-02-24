Bitcoin Confidential 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,587.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $873,450.56 and $22,587.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.00546950 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

