Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $498.39 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $28.46 or 0.00056226 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $498.39 million and $180.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00265623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00107340 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001337 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

