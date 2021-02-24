Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $1,212.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00262369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00103774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056984 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

