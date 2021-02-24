Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $188.36 or 0.00380992 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,438.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.59 or 0.01067149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003710 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,661,427 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

