BitcoinZ One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,690.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $1.80 million and $23,690.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 44.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00264642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00102222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

