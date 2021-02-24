BitCore (BTX) Price Up 14.4% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. BitCore has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $8,715.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.29 or 0.03232639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.00363015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.45 or 0.01059198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00390469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00406777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00261771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00023455 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,544,481 coins and its circulating supply is 18,043,522 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

