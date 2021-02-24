BitDegree One Day Volume Reaches $695.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $695.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00738921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00034692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00039468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060463 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

