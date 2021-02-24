BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $3,002.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.98 or 0.00226388 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001971 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009543 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

