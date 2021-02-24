Bithao (BHAO) Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Bithao token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.42 or 0.00503048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00067738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00479817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00074084 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

Bithao Token Trading

Bithao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

