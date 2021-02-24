BitMart Token (BMX) 1-Day Volume Hits $779,874.00

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One BitMart Token token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $779,874.00 worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitMart Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.00728380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

BitMart Token Token Profile

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 654,558,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,637,038 tokens. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Token Trading

BitMart Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMart Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMart Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.