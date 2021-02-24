BitMax Token Trading Up 131.4% Over Last Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001442 BTC on major exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $473.15 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 131.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00774294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.67 or 0.04744016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.