BitTorrent Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $536.62 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,969,155,397 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

