Bitzeny (ZNY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $114,154.78 and $15.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00360791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.