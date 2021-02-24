Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading 6.3% Higher

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. 610,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 693,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

