BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading 8.8% Higher

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.32. 39,299,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 72,458,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

