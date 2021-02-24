BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Tops $4.91 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.91 million and $71,532.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010695 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,504,737 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.