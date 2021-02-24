BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, President Nik Singhal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

