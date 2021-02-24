BlackRock Inc. Acquires 109,003 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.07% of TCF Financial worth $568,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,821,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 246,227 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 244,845 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.