BlackRock Inc. Acquires 495,584 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.53% of Mattel worth $517,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 10.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,951.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.