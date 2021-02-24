BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.28% of New Jersey Resources worth $522,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.