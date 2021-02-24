BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.07% of LCI Industries worth $524,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 56.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 201.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries stock opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,558,580. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.